Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 15, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy vetoes a bipartisan education funding bill. Plus, Anchorage mayoral candidates respond to dozens of campaign signs being vandalized. And, a Kasigluk Yup'ik dance group prepares for this year's Cama-i dance festival.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Clarise Larson and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Sage Smiley in Kasigluk

Rhonda McBride in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.