Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 15, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published March 15, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKDT
a man at podium
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters on March 15, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy vetoes a bipartisan education funding bill. Plus, Anchorage mayoral candidates respond to dozens of campaign signs being vandalized. And, a Kasigluk Yup'ik dance group prepares for this year's Cama-i dance festival.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone, Clarise Larson and Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

Sage Smiley in Kasigluk

Rhonda McBride in Wasilla

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Madilyn Rose.
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
