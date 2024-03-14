Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 13, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Rural Alaska schools are grappling with difficult decisions because of budget constraints. Plus, the state considers how to spend federal fisheries disaster money from the 2022 Yukon River Salmon crash. And more women than ever before finished in the Iditarod's top 10 this year.

Reports tonight from:

Dan Bross in Fairbanks,

Emily Schwing and Clarise Larson in Juneau,

Liz Ruskin and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage,

Casey Grove in Nome,

and Katherine Rose in Tokyo.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early and produced by Madilyn Rose, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.