Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published March 12, 2024 at 5:51 PM AKDT
a musher
Dallas Seavey crossed the finish line in Nome on Tuesday, winning a record sixth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Casey Grove/Alaska Public Media)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dallas Seavey has won a record-breaking sixth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Plus, the legislature sets its own record in considering the Governor's recent slate of executive orders. And the nominee for US Arctic Ambassador remains unconfirmed a year after his nomination.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Nome,
Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage,
Eric Stone in Juneau,
Rhonda McBride in Palmer,
and Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early and produced by Madilyn Rose, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Alaska News Nightly
Madilyn Rose
Madilyn Rose is the Program Producer at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at mrose@alaskapublic.org.
