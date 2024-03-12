Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Dallas Seavey has won a record-breaking sixth Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Plus, the legislature sets its own record in considering the Governor's recent slate of executive orders. And the nominee for US Arctic Ambassador remains unconfirmed a year after his nomination.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Nome,

Tegan Hanlon and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage,

Eric Stone in Juneau,

Rhonda McBride in Palmer,

and Collette Czarnecki in Wrangell.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early and produced by Madilyn Rose, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.