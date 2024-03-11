Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Hometown Trivia Throwdown featuring Geeks Who Drink | Hometown, Alaska

Alaska Public Media | By Dave Waldron
Published March 11, 2024 at 3:28 PM AKDT
People sit around a radio studio table.
Hometown, Alaska host Dave Waldron (front) tests the trivia skills of Alaska Public Media's Valerie Lake, Adam Nicely, Ava White and Wesley Early. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

When you think of game night, there really isn't anything more timeless than trivia. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we talk with a quizmaster from the group Geeks Who Drink and explore why so many are drawn to this pastime. Later in the show we host our very own trivia throwdown here in the Alaska Public Media studio.

HOST: Dave Waldron

GUESTS:
Sarah Hull, Quizmaster, Geeks Who Drink
Valerie Lake, Director of Production, Alaska Public Media
Adam Nicely, Multimedia Production Associate, Alaska Public Media
Wesley Early, Anchorage Reporter, Alaska Public Media
Ava White, Statewide Morning News Host, Alaska Public Media

LINKS:
Geeks Who Drink website
Geeks Who Drink - Alaska Facebook

Hometown, Alaska
Dave Waldron
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.
