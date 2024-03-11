Hometown Trivia Throwdown featuring Geeks Who Drink | Hometown, Alaska
When you think of game night, there really isn't anything more timeless than trivia. On this episode of Hometown, Alaska we talk with a quizmaster from the group Geeks Who Drink and explore why so many are drawn to this pastime. Later in the show we host our very own trivia throwdown here in the Alaska Public Media studio.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS:
Sarah Hull, Quizmaster, Geeks Who Drink
Valerie Lake, Director of Production, Alaska Public Media
Adam Nicely, Multimedia Production Associate, Alaska Public Media
Wesley Early, Anchorage Reporter, Alaska Public Media
Ava White, Statewide Morning News Host, Alaska Public Media
LINKS:
Geeks Who Drink website
Geeks Who Drink - Alaska Facebook