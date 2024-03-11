Anchorage Concert Chorus partners with Yale Glee Club for Friday performance | State of Art

The Anchorage Concert Chorus will be holding a performance on Friday, March 15 and will be joined by the acclaimed Yale Glee Club. The Yale Glee Club has a long history of performance and touring and this concert will be part of their 163rd season. "Spring Breaking" promises to feature a wide range of genres and compositions to help audiences say goodbye to winter. We're joined by ACC Artistic Director and Conductor Grant Cochran to find out more about the chorus, the concert and more.

CONCERT DETAILS:

Friday, March 15

8 p.m.

Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

LINKS:

Anchorage Concert Chorus website

Yale Glee Club website "Spring Breaking" tickets ACC Facebook ACC YouTube ACC Instagram