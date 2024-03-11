Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Anchorage Concert Chorus partners with Yale Glee Club for Friday performance | State of Art

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published March 11, 2024 at 12:25 PM AKDT
A man sits in a radio studio.
Anchorage Concert Chorus Artistic Director and Conductor Grant Cochran appeared on State of Art to discuss their upcoming performance with the Yale Glee Club. (Ammon Swenson/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage Concert Chorus will be holding a performance on Friday, March 15 and will be joined by the acclaimed Yale Glee Club. The Yale Glee Club has a long history of performance and touring and this concert will be part of their 163rd season. "Spring Breaking" promises to feature a wide range of genres and compositions to help audiences say goodbye to winter. We're joined by ACC Artistic Director and Conductor Grant Cochran to find out more about the chorus, the concert and more.

CONCERT DETAILS:
Friday, March 15
8 p.m.
Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

LINKS:
Anchorage Concert Chorus website
Yale Glee Club website "Spring Breaking" tickets ACC Facebook ACC YouTube ACC Instagram

State of Art
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
See stories by Ammon Swenson