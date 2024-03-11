Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A state supreme court case limits law enforcement surveillance from the air. Plus, the Kuskokwim Ice Road is under pressure from an intense Winter. And, a slice of life from a pizzeria along the Iditarod Trail.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne in Fairbanks

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage

and Casey Grove in Unalakleet.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early and produced by Madilyn Rose, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby.