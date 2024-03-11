Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 11, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Madilyn Rose
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKDT
The seal of the state of Alaska hangs on April 19, 2018, behind the dais where Alaska Supreme Court justices normally hear cases in the Boney Courthouse in Anchorage. As part of its outreach program Supreme Court LIVE, the court heard Alaska Public Defender Agency v. Superior Court at West Anchorage High School. (Jeremy Hsieh/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A state supreme court case limits law enforcement surveillance from the air. Plus, the Kuskokwim Ice Road is under pressure from an intense Winter. And, a slice of life from a pizzeria along the Iditarod Trail.

Reports tonight from:

Robyne in Fairbanks
Jack Darrell in Ketchikan
Evan Erickson in Bethel
Jeremy Hsieh in Anchorage
and Casey Grove in Unalakleet.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early and produced by Madilyn Rose, with audio engineering from Toben Shelby.
