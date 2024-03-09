Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 8, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published March 8, 2024 at 10:45 PM AKST
Students at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School hold up letters that read "quyana" during an assembly on Feb. 20, 2024 (Tim Rockey / Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Charter school principals weigh in on a new state option to approve charter schools. Plus, Alaska students are waiting longer to hear about college aid because of problems with a new application process. And, Iditarod mushers in Ruby prepare for the back half of the course.

Reports tonight from:

Tim Rockey and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Katie Anastas in Juneau

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Sofia Stuart-Rasi and Andy Lusk in Unalaska

Casey Grove in Ruby

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde.
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
