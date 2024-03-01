Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 29, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 29, 2024 at 11:03 PM AKST
an airplane lands on a runway
A Ravn Alaska flight arrives at Unalaska's Tom Madsen Airport in 2022. (Theo Greenly/KUCB)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

A Mat-Su lawmaker's bill would have major impacts on reproductive rights in Alaska. Plus, billions of dollars for highway projects are at stake as the state works to resubmit its highway plan to the federal government. And, Muslim residents of Unalaska find community by praying together.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Eric Stone in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
