Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 1, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published March 1, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKST
Rep. Thomas Baker, R-Kotzebue, speaks in support of an Alaska House resolution calling on the federal government to withdraw a rule limiting development in the National Petroleum Reserve - Alaska on March 1, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators ask the White House to ease restrictions on North Slope oil and gas development. Plus, a significant funding boost for renewable energy projects in the Northwest Arctic Borough. And, a blind skier prepares to compete in the 40 km Tour of Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Toben Shelby  and producing from Tim Rockey .
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
