Alaska News Nightly: Friday, March 1, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators ask the White House to ease restrictions on North Slope oil and gas development. Plus, a significant funding boost for renewable energy projects in the Northwest Arctic Borough. And, a blind skier prepares to compete in the 40 km Tour of Anchorage.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Toben Shelby and producing from Tim Rockey .