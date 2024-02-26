Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, February 26, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Casey Grove
Published February 26, 2024 at 5:54 PM AKST
a musher with a microphone under the Iditarod burled arch
Brent Sass wins the 2022 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race at 5:38 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 in Nome. (Jeff Chen/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A shooting in Point Hope leaves multiple people dead and many questions about what happened. Plus, the Iditarod disqualified former champ Brent Sass following allegations of sexual assault. And a new business in Kenai is all about customization.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Emily Schwing in Anchorage

Eric Stone and Katie Anastas in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Hunter Morrison in Kenai

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Casey Grove .
Alaska News Nightly
Casey Grove
Casey Grove is host of Alaska News Nightly, a general assignment reporter and an editor at Alaska Public Media. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.>
See stories by Casey Grove