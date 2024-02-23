Alaska News Nightly: February 23, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers in the House pass an historic increase to education formula funding. Plus, the federal Department of Agriculture looks to reduce energy costs in rural areas. And, teenage mushers prepare to compete in the Jr. Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Katie Anastas and Eric Stone in Juneau

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.