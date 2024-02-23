Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: February 23, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 23, 2024 at 5:11 PM AKST
Happy lawmakers
Rep. Maxine Dibert, D-Fairbanks, reaches for a handshake from Rep. Stanley Wright, R-Anchorage, who presented the Alaska House with a bipartisan compromise on a key education bill on Feb. 22, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers in the House pass an historic increase to education formula funding. Plus, the federal Department of Agriculture looks to reduce energy costs in rural areas. And, teenage mushers prepare to compete in the Jr. Iditarod.

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Tim Rockey in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Katie Anastas and Eric Stone in Juneau

Colette Czarnecki in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Lori Townsend , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
