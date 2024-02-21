Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Fighting human trafficking in Alaska | Addressing Alaskans

Alaska Public Media | By Ammon Swenson
Published February 21, 2024 at 4:03 PM AKST

Vulnerable populations like our homeless youth have been shown to be more susceptible to trafficking, but the issue is global and increasingly complex—even in Alaska.

Tyson Wright is the founder and director of the International Coalition for Prevention and Empowerment, a nonprofit focused on the prevention of human trafficking. He discusses the issue broadly in addition to steps being made locally to combat the issue.

After Wright, a panel of local professionals answer audience questions about various aspects of human trafficking and ways to push back against it.

This program was presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council and was recorded at Bear Tooth Theatrepub on February 8.

Due to the nature of the subject matter, listener discretion is advised.

LINKS:
US Department of Justice human trafficking resources International Coalition for Prevention and Empowerment Governor's Council on Human and Sex Trafficking

Addressing Alaskans
Ammon Swenson
Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.
