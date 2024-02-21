Fighting human trafficking in Alaska | Addressing Alaskans

Vulnerable populations like our homeless youth have been shown to be more susceptible to trafficking, but the issue is global and increasingly complex—even in Alaska.

Tyson Wright is the founder and director of the International Coalition for Prevention and Empowerment, a nonprofit focused on the prevention of human trafficking. He discusses the issue broadly in addition to steps being made locally to combat the issue.

After Wright, a panel of local professionals answer audience questions about various aspects of human trafficking and ways to push back against it.

This program was presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council and was recorded at Bear Tooth Theatrepub on February 8.

Due to the nature of the subject matter, listener discretion is advised.

LINKS:

US Department of Justice human trafficking resources International Coalition for Prevention and Empowerment Governor's Council on Human and Sex Trafficking