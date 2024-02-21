Alaska News Nightly: February 21, 2024
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Sen. Dan Sullivan addresses legislators in Juneau. Plus, state senators aim to thwart a proposal that would give the governor sole authority to appoint marine highway board members. And, Anchorage residents get road-plowing help from a pizza company.
Reports tonight from:
Jeremy Hsieh and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Katie Anastas, Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Ava White in Nome
Theo Greenly in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.