Alaska News Nightly: February 21, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 21, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKST
A woman with a black jacket on speaks into a megaphone, held by a person in a yellow shirt.
Alyssa Sappenfield Leads a rally at Boney Courthouse with help from Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition organizer Arleigh Hitchcock. June 27, 2023. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Sen. Dan Sullivan addresses legislators in Juneau. Plus, state senators aim to thwart a proposal that would give the governor sole authority to appoint marine highway board members. And, Anchorage residents get road-plowing help from a pizza company. 

Reports tonight from:

Jeremy Hsieh and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Katie Anastas, Anna Canny and Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Ava White in Nome

Theo Greenly in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
