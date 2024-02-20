Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: February 19, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Wesley Early
Published February 19, 2024 at 10:02 PM AKST
An aerial view of a North Pacific right whale. (NOAA)
An aerial view of a North Pacific right whale. (NOAA)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

A comprehensive and controversial education bill gets stalled before a House vote. Plus, the federal government rejects Alaska's transportation project plan, potentially costing the state billions. And, an Anchorage skier becomes the first American man to win a World Cup distance race in decades.

Reports tonight from:

Eric Stone in Juneau

Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Davis Hovey in Kodiak

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde .
Alaska News Nightly
Wesley Early
Wesley moved to Anchorage in 2008, graduating from Bartlett High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage with a degree in journalism and public communications.
See stories by Wesley Early