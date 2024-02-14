Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators call for an apology from a house member who made insensitive comments during a hearing. Plus, midwives speak out against an executive order that would dissolve their governing board. And, fans work to build a statue to honor a beloved Star Trek character originally from Valdez.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.