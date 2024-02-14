Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 14, 2024 at 5:40 PM AKST
a portrait of a woman in a meeting room
Rep. Sarah Vance, R-Homer, sits in the House chamber at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau on Feb. 14, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Legislators call for an apology from a house member who made insensitive comments during a hearing. Plus, midwives speak out against an executive order that would dissolve their governing board. And, fans work to build a statue to honor a beloved Star Trek character originally from Valdez.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Kavitha George in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Jamie Diep in Homer

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.

Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
