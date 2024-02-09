Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 9, 2024
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Utility company executives and lawmakers discuss solutions to a looming natural gas shortage. Plus, the state epidemiology department reports the first fatal case of Alaskapox. And, fans remember the late Nellie Moore, a pioneer for Indigenous journalists.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Juneau
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.