Alaska News Nightly: Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Utility company executives and lawmakers discuss solutions to a looming natural gas shortage. Plus, the state epidemiology department reports the first fatal case of Alaskapox. And, fans remember the late Nellie Moore, a pioneer for Indigenous journalists.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Kavitha George, Chris Klint and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.