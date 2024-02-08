Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, February 8, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published February 8, 2024 at 5:41 PM AKST
Man speaking in front of state seal
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, speaks to reporters during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2024. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Gov. Dunleavy is skeptical about a bill that would give pensions to many state employees. Plus, a new, business-oriented Costco opens in Anchorage. And, Indigenous groups plan to protest the Kansas City football team's mascot at the Super Bowl.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Jill Fratis, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey, Liz Ruskin and Ava White in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Theo Greenly and Andy Lusk in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey