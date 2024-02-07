Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, February 7, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Congress fails to pass a carefully negotiated bipartisan national security bill. Plus, a Mat-Su lawmaker's proposal would have the state take control of Anchorage's port. And, an Anchorage woman wants to offer an alternative to handling remains after a person dies.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Maggie Nelson in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.