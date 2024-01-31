Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published January 31, 2024 at 5:43 PM AKST
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Jan. 30, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, R-Alaska, delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the Alaska Legislature on Jan. 30, 2024. (Clarise Larson/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy's State of the State address calls for increased resource development. Plus, a bill that would set standards for renewable energy could help ease a natural gas shortage. And, Irish bluegrass artists reconnect with their heritage through song.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
