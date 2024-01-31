Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy's State of the State address calls for increased resource development. Plus, a bill that would set standards for renewable energy could help ease a natural gas shortage. And, Irish bluegrass artists reconnect with their heritage through song.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.