Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers consider a change back to a pension-style retirement system for public employees. Plus, protestors rally at the state capitol for an increase to Alaska's per-student funding. And, an agreement with cruise companies in Juneau dramatically reduced their waste.

Reports tonight from:

Kavitha George, Casey Grove and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Emily Schwing and Sage Smiley in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.