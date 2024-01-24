Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published January 23, 2024 at 10:45 PM AKST
The House Rules Committee, which controls what legislation goes to the House floor, meets on Jan. 17, 2024 to consider a wide-ranging education bill. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)
The House Rules Committee, which controls what legislation goes to the House floor, meets on Jan. 17, 2024 to consider a wide-ranging education bill. (Eric Stone/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Lawmakers spar over a bill to fund public education in the long term. Plus, advocates for building up the military in Alaska say the state is vital to Arctic security. And, a warming shelter opens for homeless Sitka residents.

Reports tonight from:

Chris Klint and Ava White in Anchorage

Evan Erickson in Bethel

Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

Brian Venua in Kodiak

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Liz Ruskin in Washington, D.C.

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey