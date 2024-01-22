Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 22, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Native Village of Eklutna and local utilities disagree over the future of the Eklutna River. Plus, a group in Anchorage is training employees in the beauty industry to recognize signs of abuse and offer support to victims. And, an exhibit depicting Filipino Alaskans at the Anchorage Museum is defaced.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride an Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.