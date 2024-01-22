Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Monday, January 22, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published January 22, 2024 at 5:46 PM AKST
a white, snowy landscape of a dam covered in snow and mountains covered in snow.
The Eklutna Lake dam covered in several feet of snow on Dec. 26, 2023. Many stakeholders are now advocating for the complete removal of the dam to reconnect salmon with the lake. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Native Village of Eklutna and local utilities disagree over the future of the Eklutna River. Plus, a group in Anchorage is training employees in the beauty industry to recognize signs of abuse and offer support to victims. And, an exhibit depicting Filipino Alaskans at the Anchorage Museum is defaced.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride an Ava White in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny, Clarise Larson and Eric Stone in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey