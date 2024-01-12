Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 12, 2024

Alaska Public Media | By Tim Rockey
Published January 12, 2024 at 5:44 PM AKST
a harbor full of docked boats on a cloudy day
Boats moored in the Thomas Basin marina in Ketchikan. (Jack Darrell/KRBD)

Stories are posted on the  statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on  Facebook and on  Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new report on an elder dying of hypothermia in their home spotlights problems in the state's Adult Protective Services. Plus, A climatologist puts last year's weather events into perspective. And, As Alaska's harbors age, coastal communities grapple with paying for repairs.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

Hannah Flor and Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Dave Waldron  and producing from Tim Rockey.
Alaska News Nightly
Tim Rockey
Tim Rockey is the producer of Alaska News Nightly and covers education for Alaska Public Media. Reach him at trockey@alaskapublic.org or 907-550-8487.
See stories by Tim Rockey