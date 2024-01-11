Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, January 11, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Disagreement continues over how to address the Mulchatna caribou herd's declining numbers. Plus, an Indiana man is sentenced for the murder of an Alaska woman in 2019. And, a new Native Arts teacher in Bethel revives weaving and sewing classes at the local college.

Reports tonight from:

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early, Jeremy Hsieh and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Sage Smiley in Bethel

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Dave Waldron and producing from Tim Rockey.