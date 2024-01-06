Alaska News Nightly: Friday, January 5, 2024

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly

With thousands of Alaskans mired in a food stamp backlog, officials say a new online application will help. Plus, a judge rules that four Indigenous men wrongly imprisoned for over a decade can sue the city of Fairbanks. And, a battle over book bans in Ketchikan continues.

Reports tonight from

Rachel Cassandra, Wesley Early and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Katie Anastas and Eric Stone in Juneau

Jack Darrell in Ketchikan

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Wesley Early , with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.