Recognizing Alaskan Leadership

We’ve all heard it before – Alaska is one-fifth the size of the Lower-48, larger than Texas, California and Montana combined! Our state’s immense size means that Alaskans face unique challenges given the landscape and distances between communities. This is particularly true for rural communities, where feelings of isolation are all too common. Additionally, Alaska’s climate is not for the faint-at-heart. Below-zero temperatures, gale force winds, torrential rains and minimal daylight hours can all contribute to the “winter blues."

The Alaska Community Foundation, Rasmuson Foundation and The Foraker Group are invested in strong nonprofit leaders across the state, but we recognize the unique challenges of leading in rural communities. We’re excited to announce the Rural Leader Getaway program, which is designed to recognize our outstanding rural leaders and provide these professionals with the opportunity to take a brief step away from their jobs to rejuvenate and refresh so they can more effectively lead.

Ten (10) round trip airpline tickets have been generously donated by Alaska Airlines, eligible for travel to any of their destinations. Through a competitive application process, ACF will award these tickets to ten deserving rural nonprofit and tribal leaders as recognition of their exemplary service and achievement. Whether it’s a weekend trip to Anchorage to go grocery shopping, or a trip to Mexico, we hope that these plane tickets allow rural leaders to take a mental and physical break from their daily duties.

Applicants must be Alaska residents; the CEO/Executive Director/Tribal Administrator of their organization; and the organization must be a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, tribal entity, or equivalent located in rural Alaska. Organizations located in Anchorage, Fairbanks and Juneau are NOTeligible for this program; organizations in rural Alaska, largely inaccessible by roads, will be given preference.

Applications are now being accepted and are due on Sunday, March 22, 2015. Award recipients will be announced at The Foraker Group’s annual Leadership Summit in Anchorage, April 20-21, 2015. I encourage you to pass this opportunity on to a deserving rural leader you know, or to apply yourself!