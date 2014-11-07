A Salute to the Troops: In Performance at the White House is a PBS music special from the South Lawn of the White House.

President and Mrs. Obama will host the event in advance of Veterans Day and as part of The White House “Joining Forces” initiative, with an all-star tribute to the men and women who serve the United States.

Performers include prestigious members of the armed forces as well as big stars including: Mary J. Bilge, Daughtry, John Fogerty and Romeo Santos.

