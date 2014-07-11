Volunteer Opportunities with Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska

Every day, an average of 2,975 youth attend a Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska Clubhouse in one of 32 communities across the state. Other youth development organizations, such as Anchorage Youth Development Coalition (AYDC) and Big Brothers Big Sisters, also serve many children on a daily basis.

Research shows that youth development programming can have profound, long-term impact on children. These programs provide influential adult mentors, academic tutors and positive extracurricular activities. In a recent national Boys & Girls Clubs survey, 57 percent of alumni said the Club saved their life.

One of the most important components in allowing these organizations to run smoothly and effectively is participation from community volunteers. Volunteers at Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska assist with after school activities, homework and meal service, or provide help at one of the organization’s numerous events each year.

At Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska, there is a current need for volunteers to assist in several different roles and at events, including the following: Summer Clubhouse Hours – Volunteers are needed on a drop-in or regular basis to greet members at the sign-in table, help supervise the game room, do art projects, play outside, facilitate activities and assist with field trips. Soccer Jamboree (July 26, 2014) – This is fun day of soccer games for our players aged 8 and under, along with a carnival-type atmosphere (face painting, crazy hair, concessions sales, dunk tank, etc.) which culminates the end of each soccer season, usually on the last Saturday in July. Help is needed with concession sales, face painting, crazy hair and activities. Football Jamboree (Aug. 2, 2014) – Held at Anchorage Football Stadium, this event is a day of back-to-back football scrimmages for our young football players. Volunteers are needed to help with concessions, grilling and serving hot dogs, timekeepers, game security and litter patrol. National Night Out (Aug. 5, 2014) – Held at the Mountain View Community Center on the first Tuesday in August, this event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in, local anticrime programs; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Volunteers are needed to set up, facilitate activities, organize youth performances and take down displays at the end of the event.

In order to participate as a volunteer with Boys & Girls Clubs – Alaska, registering in advance is required. All volunteers working directly with children must complete a volunteer application and pass a background check. Community members who are interested in volunteer opportunities are encouraged to reach out Jennifer Brown, director of development and communications, at jbrown@bgcalaska.org.