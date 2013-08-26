Night Music: August 24, 2013
Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Whisper Not
Mark Sherman/Benny Golson
The L.A. Sessions
Miles High Records
5:47
Freedom Jazz Dance (Evolution of the Groove)
Miles Davis/E. Harris
Evolution of the Groove
Columbia/ Legacy
2:56
It’s About That Time
Miles Davis/ Miles Davis
Evolution of the Groove
Columbia/ Legacy
4:53
Adrienne’s Theme
Chip White/Alan Chip White
Dark Colors
www.ChipWhitejazz.com
5:04
All Of You
Sumi Tonooka/Cole Porter
Now
ARC
5:18
One For Jimmy
John Colianni Quintet/ John Colianni
On Target
Patuxent Music
3:56
So I'll Pretend
George Duke/ George Duke
Illusions
Warner Bros.
7:25
Waltz for Debby
Cannonball Adderley/Bill Evans
Cannonball Adderley Greatest Hits
Milestone
5:11
African Waltz
Cannonball Adderley/Galt MacDermott
Cannonball Adderley Greatest Hits
Milestone
2:08
Billie's Blues
Billie'Holiday/ Billie'Holiday
Billie's Blues
Blue Note
9:11
Look What We Started Now
George Duke/ George Duke
Illusions
Warner Bros.
5:55
Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz