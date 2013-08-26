Night Music: August 24, 2013

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Whisper Not

Mark Sherman/Benny Golson

The L.A. Sessions

Miles High Records

5:47

Freedom Jazz Dance (Evolution of the Groove)

Miles Davis/E. Harris

Evolution of the Groove

Columbia/ Legacy

2:56

It’s About That Time

Miles Davis/ Miles Davis

Evolution of the Groove

Columbia/ Legacy

4:53

Adrienne’s Theme

Chip White/Alan Chip White

Dark Colors

www.ChipWhitejazz.com

5:04

All Of You

Sumi Tonooka/Cole Porter

Now

ARC

5:18

One For Jimmy

John Colianni Quintet/ John Colianni

On Target

Patuxent Music

3:56

So I'll Pretend

George Duke/ George Duke

Illusions

Warner Bros.

7:25

Waltz for Debby

Cannonball Adderley/Bill Evans

Cannonball Adderley Greatest Hits

Milestone

5:11

African Waltz

Cannonball Adderley/Galt MacDermott

Cannonball Adderley Greatest Hits

Milestone

2:08

Billie's Blues

Billie'Holiday/ Billie'Holiday

Billie's Blues

Blue Note

9:11

Look What We Started Now

George Duke/ George Duke

Illusions

Warner Bros.

5:55

Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz