Night Music: July 27, 2013
Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Just Squeeze Me
Dick Hyman/Fats Waller
Dick Hyman Plays Fats Waller
Reference
6:00
Cannondale Bop
Dan Mac Quartet/Ray Booker
907 Central Jazz
www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath
3:42
Only You
Dan Mac Quartet/ Dan McElrath
907 Central Jazz
www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath
6:34
Maiden Voyage
Westchester Jazz Orchestra/Herbie Hancock
Maiden Voyage Suite
www. WestJazzOrch.org
10:33
Django
Dick Hyman/John Lewis
Dick Hyman at Chung’s Chinese Restaurant
Reference
5:37
Part B 8:32pm
Gentle Breeze
Carlos Angeles/ Carlos Angeles
Gentle Breeze
Optimism
4:32
‘Trane
John Patitucci/ John Patitucci
SketchBook
grp
5:16
Summertime
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny/DuBose Heyward, G.& I. Gershwin
Jim Hall & Pat Metheny
Telarc
5:35
Lift Every Voice and Sing
Malachi Thompson and Africa Brass/ J. R. Johnson, J. W. Johnson
Lift Every Voice
Delmark
10:37
Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz