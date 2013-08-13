Night Music August 10, 2013

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Be Like The Sun

Rick Zelinsly/ Rick Zelinsly

Be Like The Sun

www.icygrooves.com

4:32

Bright Boy

Dan Mac Quartet/ Dan McElrath

907 Central Jazz

www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath ‎

7:49

Moondance

Dewey Whetsell/VanMorrison

Cruisin Anchorage

www. deweywhetsell.com

5:16

Something Special

Larry Vuckovich/Sonny Clark

Something Special

Tetrachord Music

7:10

Island Lady

Rick Zelinsly/ Sonny Rollings

Icy Grooves

www.icygrooves.com

4:26

Angie’s Samba

John Damberg/ John Damberg

Angie’s Samba

Cravin’ Records

3:43

Spirits

Keith Jarrett/ Keith Jarrett

Spirits Vol. I

ECM

5:07

You and the Night and the Music

Mulgrew Miller/Deitz-Schwartz

Time and Again

Landmark

7:11

My Minuet

Mulgrew Miller/ Mulgrew Miller

Time and Again

Landmark

4:06

Sven’s Strut

John Damberg/ John Damberg

Human Hands

Ace In The Hole Productions

5:45

Minor Swing

Geoffrey Castle/D. Rhinhardt

The Deep Well Sessions

Twisted Fiddle Music

Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz