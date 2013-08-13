Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Night Music August 10, 2013

Published August 12, 2013 at 8:03 PM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration

Be Like The Sun

Rick Zelinsly/ Rick Zelinsly

Be Like The Sun

www.icygrooves.com

4:32

 

Bright Boy

Dan Mac Quartet/ Dan McElrath

907 Central Jazz

www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath

7:49

 

Moondance

Dewey Whetsell/VanMorrison

Cruisin Anchorage

www. deweywhetsell.com

5:16

 

Something Special

Larry Vuckovich/Sonny Clark

Something Special

Tetrachord Music

7:10

 

Island Lady

Rick Zelinsly/ Sonny Rollings

Icy Grooves

www.icygrooves.com

4:26

 

Angie’s Samba

John Damberg/ John Damberg

Angie’s Samba

Cravin’ Records

3:43

 

Spirits

Keith Jarrett/ Keith Jarrett

Spirits Vol. I

ECM

5:07

 

You and the Night and the Music

Mulgrew Miller/Deitz-Schwartz

Time and Again

Landmark

7:11

 

My Minuet

Mulgrew Miller/ Mulgrew Miller

Time and Again

Landmark

4:06

 

Sven’s Strut

John Damberg/ John Damberg

Human Hands

Ace In The Hole Productions

5:45

 

Minor Swing

Geoffrey Castle/D. Rhinhardt

The Deep Well Sessions

Twisted Fiddle Music

 

Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz

 
