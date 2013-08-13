Night Music August 10, 2013
Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Be Like The Sun
Rick Zelinsly/ Rick Zelinsly
Be Like The Sun
4:32
Bright Boy
Dan Mac Quartet/ Dan McElrath
907 Central Jazz
www.reverbnation.com/danmcelrath
7:49
Moondance
Dewey Whetsell/VanMorrison
Cruisin Anchorage
www. deweywhetsell.com
5:16
Something Special
Larry Vuckovich/Sonny Clark
Something Special
Tetrachord Music
7:10
Island Lady
Rick Zelinsly/ Sonny Rollings
Icy Grooves
4:26
Angie’s Samba
John Damberg/ John Damberg
Angie’s Samba
Cravin’ Records
3:43
Spirits
Keith Jarrett/ Keith Jarrett
Spirits Vol. I
ECM
5:07
You and the Night and the Music
Mulgrew Miller/Deitz-Schwartz
Time and Again
Landmark
7:11
My Minuet
Mulgrew Miller/ Mulgrew Miller
Time and Again
Landmark
4:06
Sven’s Strut
John Damberg/ John Damberg
Human Hands
Ace In The Hole Productions
5:45
Minor Swing
Geoffrey Castle/D. Rhinhardt
The Deep Well Sessions
Twisted Fiddle Music
Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz