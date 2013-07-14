Night Music: July 13, 2013
Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
Take Five
Dave Brubeck Quartet/Paul Desmond
Bennett/Brubeck The White House Sessions, LIVE 1962
Columbia
5:27
Nomad
Dave Brubeck Quartet/ Dave Brubeck
Bennett/Brubeck The White House Sessions, LIVE 1962
Columbia
11:10
The Big Butter and Egg Man
Kermit Ruffins/ S. Clare, C. Friend, J. Santley
The Big Butter and Egg Man
Justice Records
4:03
Brother Blues
Gerry Mulligan/ Gerry Mulligan
The Art of Gerry Mulligan The Final Recordings
Telarc
7:59
Una Mas
Clark Terry’s Big B-A-D Band/Kenny Dorham
Clark Terry’s Big B-A-D Band Live at the Wichita Jazz Festival 1974
Vanguard
7:46
Azure Blue Alaskan Skies
JoMaLa/John Damberg
Azure
Cravin’ Records
6:12
What’s New
Wes Montgomery/Johnny Burke, Bob Haggart
Wes Montgomery Verve Silver Collection
Verve
6:18
Satin Doll
Stephane Grappelli, David Grisman/Duke Ellington
Live
Warner Bros.
7:35
Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz