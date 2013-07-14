Night Music: July 13, 2013

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title

Artist / Composer

CD Title

Label

Duration

Take Five

Dave Brubeck Quartet­/Paul Desmond

Bennett/Brubeck The White House Sessions, LIVE 1962

Columbia

5:27

Nomad

Dave Brubeck Quartet­/ Dave Brubeck

Bennett/Brubeck The White House Sessions, LIVE 1962

Columbia

11:10

The Big Butter and Egg Man

Kermit Ruffins/ S. Clare, C. Friend, J. Santley

The Big Butter and Egg Man

Justice Records

4:03

Brother Blues

Gerry Mulligan/ Gerry Mulligan

The Art of Gerry Mulligan The Final Recordings

Telarc

7:59

Una Mas

Clark Terry’s Big B-A-D Band/Kenny Dorham

Clark Terry’s Big B-A-D Band Live at the Wichita Jazz Festival 1974

Vanguard

7:46

Azure Blue Alaskan Skies

JoMaLa/John Damberg

Azure

Cravin’ Records

6:12

What’s New

Wes Montgomery/Johnny Burke, Bob Haggart

Wes Montgomery Verve Silver Collection

Verve

6:18

Satin Doll

Stephane Grappelli, David Grisman/Duke Ellington

Live

Warner Bros.

7:35

Followed by Marion McPartland’s Piano Jazz