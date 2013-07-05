Congresswoman Giffords Promotes Gun Control In Anchorage; And Don Young Will Seek Reelection
Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and her husband, Mark Kelly make a stop in Anchorage to promote gun control. Governor Sean Parnell scolds the oil industry for slow progress on an LNG pipeline. Alaska’s roads ranked worst in the nation. BP executive announces the company’s latest plans for North Slope development. More details emerge in the Bethel child abuse case. The state revisits the “Bridge to Nowhere.” Congressman Don Young will seek reelection. Efforts continue to recover a military cargo plane that crashed over 50 years ago.
HOST: Michael Carey
GUESTS:
- Paul Jenkins, Anchorage Daily Planet
- Lisa Demer, Anchorage Daily News
- Tim Bradner, Alaska Journal of Commerce
KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, July 5 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 6 at 6:00 p.m.
Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, July 5 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 6 at 5:00 p.m.
