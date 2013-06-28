Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
DOMA Is Voted Down; And Access Alaska Has A New Building

Alaska Public Media | By Michael Carey
Published June 28, 2013 at 9:00 AM AKDT
Michael-Carey

The U.S. Supreme Court votes down the Defense of Marriage Act. Those gathering signatures for a referendum on Gov. Parnell’s oil tax legislation are experiencing paid opposition. An Anchorage resident is killed in the third fatal APD-involved shooting this year. Where are Anchorage’s homeless coming from? An Army officer dies on the mudflats between Kincaid Park and Fire Island. Access Alaska has a new building.

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:

BROADCAST: Friday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m.

BROADCAST: Friday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 5:00 p.m.

