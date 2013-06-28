DOMA Is Voted Down; And Access Alaska Has A New Building

The U.S. Supreme Court votes down the Defense of Marriage Act. Those gathering signatures for a referendum on Gov. Parnell’s oil tax legislation are experiencing paid opposition. An Anchorage resident is killed in the third fatal APD-involved shooting this year. Where are Anchorage’s homeless coming from? An Army officer dies on the mudflats between Kincaid Park and Fire Island. Access Alaska has a new building.

Download Audio

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:



KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, June 28 at 2:00 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, June 28 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 29 at 5:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Edition updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

ALASKA EDITION ARCHIVE