Night Music: June 15, 2013
Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration
In A Sentimental Mood
Dave Tofani Quartet/Mills, Ellington, Kurtz
Nights at the Inn
Solo Winds
5:37
Plan B
Yngvil Vatn Guttu/ Yngvil Vatn Guttu
Alaska Jazz Live! Spenard Jazz Fest 5th Anniversary Celebration Compilation
www. SpenardJazzFest.org
5:07
The Getting Paid Waltz
Mose Allison/ Mose Allison
My Backyard
Blue Note
4:27
I Showed Them
Cal Tjader/ Cal Tjader
The Grace Cathedral Concert
Fantasy Records
11:11
Stardust
Marlon Jordan/ Hoagy Carmichael
For You Only
Columbia
8:52
Bluesette
Robert Conti Quartet/N. Gimbel, T. Thielsman
Comin’ On Strong
Time Is
6:15
Alto Melody
Fred Tompkins/ Fred Tompkins
Saint Louis Music
F.K.T. Records
14:14
Followed by Song Travels with Michael Feinstein