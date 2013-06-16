Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Night Music: June 15, 2013

Published June 16, 2013 at 7:45 PM AKDT

Here’s the music playlist from Night Music with Connie G. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist / Composer
CD Title
Label
Duration

In A Sentimental Mood

Dave Tofani Quartet/Mills, Ellington, Kurtz

Nights at the Inn

Solo Winds

5:37

 

Plan B

Yngvil Vatn Guttu/ Yngvil Vatn Guttu

Alaska Jazz Live! Spenard Jazz Fest 5th Anniversary Celebration Compilation

www. SpenardJazzFest.org

5:07

 

The Getting Paid Waltz

Mose Allison/ Mose Allison

My Backyard

Blue Note

4:27

 

I Showed Them

Cal Tjader/ Cal Tjader

The Grace Cathedral Concert

Fantasy Records

11:11

 

Stardust

Marlon Jordan/ Hoagy Carmichael

For You Only

Columbia

8:52

Bluesette

Robert Conti Quartet/N. Gimbel, T. Thielsman

Comin’ On Strong

Time Is

6:15

 

Alto Melody

Fred Tompkins/ Fred Tompkins

Saint Louis Music

F.K.T. Records

14:14

 

Followed by Song Travels with Michael Feinstein

 
