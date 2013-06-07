Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Lesil McGuire Announces Lt. Governor Run; And BP Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plan

Alaska Public Media | By Michael Carey
Published June 7, 2013 at 9:00 AM AKDT
Michael-Carey

Lesil McGuire announces her candidacy for lieutenant governor. Group hopes to recall Lindsey Holmes. The Air Force makes its case to move Eielson’s F-16s to Anchorage. Review board adds billions of dollars to the estimated value of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Athabascan elder Katie John dies at age 97. Fairbanks embroiled in the continuing debate over the future of LNG in the city. BP plans a billion dollar expansion in Alaska.

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:

KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m.

