Lesil McGuire Announces Lt. Governor Run; And BP Announces $1 Billion Expansion Plan

Lesil McGuire announces her candidacy for lieutenant governor. Group hopes to recall Lindsey Holmes. The Air Force makes its case to move Eielson’s F-16s to Anchorage. Review board adds billions of dollars to the estimated value of the Trans-Alaska Pipeline. Athabascan elder Katie John dies at age 97. Fairbanks embroiled in the continuing debate over the future of LNG in the city. BP plans a billion dollar expansion in Alaska.

Download Audio

HOST: Michael Carey

GUESTS:



KSKA (FM 91.1) BROADCAST: Friday, June 7 at 2:00 p.m.

Alaska Public Television BROADCAST: Friday, June 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, June 8 at 5:00 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Alaska Edition updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts

ALASKA EDITION ARCHIVE