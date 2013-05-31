Flooding Continues Throughout Alaska; And Kulluk Testimony Wraps Up

Flooding continues throughout Alaska. A suspect in an Anchorage double homicide and sexual assault has a significant criminal history and is a registered sex offender. The Coast Guard wraps up testimony in its probe into the grounding of the Kulluk. UAA dismisses its athletic director at the urging of Governor Parnell. Anchorage Ordinance 37 is affecting police and fire department hiring. Joe Miller files a statement of candidacy for the 2014 senatorial election. A group of hikers have been rescued from the “Into the Wild” bus. Fort Greely hit with allegations of a cover-up of sexual impropriety.

