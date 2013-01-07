Mountainfilm Festival Coming to Anchorage

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, you’ll want to change the world, or at least go play in it for a while. That’s right, Telluride’s MOUNTAINFILM on Tour, which features the best selections from America’s premier festival of mountain, adventure, cultural, and environmental film and video, is coming to Anchorage, January 16 and 17, 2013.

Don’t miss this rare opportunity! The program will include exhilarating and provocative works from around the world -- some shorts as well as longer pieces, all featured during the MOUNTAINFILM Festival in Telluride, Colorado. The films showcase adventures from all over the globe, glimpses of other cultures, portraits of remarkable people, and animated masterpieces. MOUNTAINFILM presenter, Karla Brown will bring the films to life by setting each in its proper context, weaving a narrative thread to create a thematically distinct event.

MOUNTAINFILM is about ideas. The films tell us something about the world we live in now...and the one we’d like to live in. It is about global cultures and the landscapes they occupy. It is about a world where adventure is alive, history is important and people are passionate about what they believe. It is about environmental integrity and about a rich spirit of celebration. Please join us for these unforgettable evening’s.

Beartooth Theater

January 16 and 17, 2013 (Wed, Thur)

Shows begin at 8pm to 10:30pm each evening

$12 per person

Tickets can be purchased in advance at Beartooth

For more information call 276-4200 or visit our web sites:

www.beartooththeatre.net

www.alaskafilmgroup.org