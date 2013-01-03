Mark and The Arc

Parenting a child with a disability can be a big responsibility. Margaret Falsey says, “Parenting doesn’t stop with any of your children but it really doesn’t stop when you have a child with a disability.” As Mark's parents, she and husband Dave faced the stark reality that they would not be around forever.

It's a common dilemma for parents with a child who experiences an intellectual or developmental disability: what will happen to our child once we are no longer able to care for them?

Watch the video to learn how Mark’s family, with the help of The Arc of Anchorage were able to find him a safe home. Mark’s story is just one example of the positive impact Alaskans make in the lives of others when they share just a little of their PFD through Pick.Click.Give.