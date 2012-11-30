Anchorage International Film Festival Partners with Mexican Consulate

As part of the Anchorage International Film Festival’s mission to bring movies and filmmakers from all parts of the world to Anchorage, this year AIFF is partnering with the Mexican Consulate in Anchorage to present a program of Mexican films.

The Mexican Consulate submitted three feature films and a program of short films. They also are bringing two filmmakers from Mexico. Screenwriter Gaston Pavlovich and director Roberto Girault will present El Estudiante (The Student) on December 5 at the Bear Tooth TheatrePub.

Mr. Girault is a film director who studied at the Vancouver Film School in Canada. Mr. Girault will also present a free workshop open to the public on December 6.

Consul Javier Abud Osuna says, “The participation of Mexican productions in the Anchorage International Film Festival constitutes a piece in a large effort by the Mexican government, in collaboration with producers, artists and other organizations, to promote Mexican movies all around the world, to support the film industry and to generate knowledge of the Mexican culture through the art of film.”

The Mexican Consulate started working with Tony Sheppard this past summer to arrange the Mexican film program and events. Tony says, “I’m delighted to welcome our friends from the Mexican Consulate and everyone of Mexican heritage to the film festival. Cross cultural connections through film are a great way for our community to grow closer.”

The 2012 AIFF begins November 30 and ends December 9. Screenings and events will be held at several venues in Anchorage including the Bear Tooth TheatrePub and Alaska Experience Theatre. A complete list of films and events can be found at www.anchoragefilmfestival.org .

Trailer for El Estudiante: