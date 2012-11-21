U.S. Energy Tax Policy and the Alaskan Economy

Lise Falskow, CEO of the the Alaska World Affairs Council had a chance to discuss the Alaska economy with Dr. Margo Thorning prior her to presentation to the Alaska World Affairs Council on October 26, 2012.

Dr. Margo Thorning is senior vice president and chief economist with the American Council for Capital Formation and director of research for its public policy think tank.

Dr. Thorning is an internationally recognized expert on tax, environmental, and competitiveness issues. She writes and lectures on tax and economic policy, is frequently quoted in publications such as the Financial Times, Suddeutsche Zeitung, New York Times, and Wall Street Journal, and has appeared internationally on public affairs news programs.

Dr. Thorning is coeditor of numerous books on tax and environmental policy, including "Climate Change Policy and Economic Growth: A Way Forward to Ensure Both" and "The U.S. Savings Challenge: Policy Options for Productivity and Growth."

Previously, Dr. Thorning served at the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Commerce, and the Federal Trade Commission.