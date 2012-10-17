Getting our Dance On for a Good Cause

Voting started Sunday for a new dance video starring Anchorage and Valley Radiation Therapy Center staff, patients, cancer survivors and Alaska celebrities such as Seymour Moose and Pamyua’s Phillip Blanchett. The video is competing for votes in support of breast cancer awareness and was submitted to a national competition to determine the best Pink Glove Dance video of 2012.

The local video is posted online at www.pinkglovedance.com. Top three videos with the most votes receive a donation for a cancer charity of its choice; the grand prize is $10,000. The Anchorage & Valley Radiation Therapy Centers’ video supports the locally-based Alaska Cancer Care Alliance, which seeks to build and maintain a powerful network of hope for Alaskans who are battling cancer.

“We like to have fun at the radiation center and the staff really rallied around the idea ofmaking a dance video for such a great Alaska cause,” said Dr. Richard Chung, MD, radiation oncologist at the Anchorage and Valley Radiation Therapy Centers. “The Alaska Cancer Care Alliance provides important support and greatprogramming for so many Alaskans, it was such an inspiration to see the community come together to support them in creating this video. We hope thepublic has as much fun watching it as we did filming it.”

Breast cancer survivors, medical staff and dancers as young as 15-months-old groove to the tunes of “Let Yourself Go” by Emily, in the video that was choreographed and shot in less than a week’s time. The video was created with the support of Alaska Regional Hospital, award-winning Alaska Native band Pamyua, Visit Anchorage and its Big Wild Critters, the Anchorage Museum at Rasmuson Center and Carrie Moore of Gypsy Horizon Belly Dance.

The voting period began Sunday and ends on Nov. 2. Viewers must have a Facebook account to vote.