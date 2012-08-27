Alaska Jazz Workshop Fall Registration

The AK Jazz Workshop Fall 2012 Small Jazz Combo Class applications are now available. Students explore the creative world of jazz improvisation with AK Jazz Master Artists John Damberg and Mark Manners. Class dates are Sept 7-December 15, 2012.

Beginning, Intermediate, and Advanced sections will be offered for grade 7-12 middle and high school music students, university students, and adults.

The class meets Fridays from 4-6 p.m. in room 124 of the UAA Arts Building. Tuition is $420 for 14 classes. Flexible payment plans and limited work scholarships available.

Registration deadline is September 5. 2012. For more information go to www.akjazzworkshop.org and facebook at Alaska Jazz Workshop.

New students must schedule a level placement audition with John Damberg at (907) 332-3234.