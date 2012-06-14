Babies on Track Video Receives National Award

The Alaska company Affinityfilms, Inc. has won a prestigious Award of Merit from The Accolade Competition. The award, in the instructional/educational category, is for Babies on Track, a 14-minute DVD produced for Best Beginnings.

Best Beginnings produced Babies on Track to foster early learning and healthy brain development. Parents’ interactions with babies during everyday activities help them learn language, sounds, and social skills. The DVD comes with two companion baby board books, one with Alaska objects (Let’s Talk Alaska!) and the other with Alaska baby faces (Our Alaska Family). Babies on Track was unveiled in late February and early March with 167 premieres in communities across Alaska.

In a joint statement, Mary Katzke of Affinityfilms, Inc. and Abbe Hensley of Best Beginnings said “We are thrilled and proud that The Accolade recognized the magic of this project. It was a labor of love for all of us, so it’s pretty wonderful when qualified judges bless it with an award like this.”

The Accolade recognizes film, television, videography, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Entries are judged by highly qualified professionals in the film and television industry. Information about The Accolade is at www.theaccolade.net.

The DVD was supported by contributions from the Alaska Department of Education & Early Development and Alyeska Pipeline Service Company. The Babies on Track books, also produced by Affinityfilms Inc., were made possible by support from the Alaska Children’s Trust, The CIRI Foundation, and ConocoPhillips Alaska.