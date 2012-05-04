Aging in Alaska: Sandwich Generation

Host: Lisa Wawrzonek, Director of education at Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska



Guest: Marietta Hall, Sandwich generation caregiver

It is estimated that one in six families in the U.S. live in a multi-generational home and around 20 million individuals are part of something called the “sandwich generation”. This term refers to those who find themselves “sandwiched” between two other generations, raising their kids while caring for an older loved one.

This is not a new phenomenon; however it is becoming a growing trend with the weakened economy and baby-boomers beginning to reach retirement age. Being part of this group of caregivers can be both demanding and rewarding. Alzheimer’s Resource of Alaska takes a closer look at one Alaskan caregiver in this position. Listen as we hear what she goes through and how she copes.

Click to download the program.

Aging in Alaska Podcasts

www.alzalaska.org/podcast/shows.html