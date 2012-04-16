Howard Weaver: Whatever Happened to Facts?

Through TownSquare49.org, The Alaska Community Foundation supports citizen journalism in our state. In that spirit, you are invited to a discussion about journalism in the 21st century with former ADN editor Howard Weaver.

In a world where everyone seems to find their own set of facts somewhere out there on "the Internet," how can communities find common grounds around which to organize discussion, debate, and decision-making? Weaver will explore this and other questions with participants next Wednesday.

Weaver worked as a journalist for over 20 years, ultimately becoming editor of the Anchorage Daily News. He was longtime host of KAKM's "Anchorage Edition." In 1998 an APRN survey named him one of the 40 most influential Alaskans in the state's first forty years of history.

He is the author of a new book, "Write Hard, Die Free" about the Alaska Newspaper War from 1972-1995.

Howard Weaver: What Ever Happened to Facts? WHEN: Wednesday, April 18, 2012 TIME: 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM WHERE: The Alaska Community Foundation - 400 L Street, Suite 100 Anchorage, Alaska RSVP: info@alaskacf.org or 907.334.6700

Please RSVP to 907.334.6700 or email info@alaskacf.org.

If you would like to attend this discussion via telconference or webinar, please RSVP and we will contact you with login information to attend remotely.