Dialogue Agreements

The Alaska Native Dialogues on Racial Equity approach to hosting conversations is born from the value of having meaningful and sometimes difficult conversations using indigenous principles and values.

Participants in individual dialogues were asked to approach the conversation within the parameters of the agreements chosen by the hosts. What follows is a suggested list of agreements.

In Every Chair, A Leader

Each person engaging in this conversation has a unique and valuable experience that is their truth.

Speak with Care for Others

We each hold the responsibility to choose our words and questions carefully with the intent to learn.

Value Each Others Time

We all share the responsibility to ensure that everyone has an opportunity to speak and engage.

Listen Deeply

This is a rare and valuable opportunity to connect with others through the sharing of life experience.

Safe Space for Meaningful Conversation

All notes taken are non-attribution to ensure anonymity of all dialogue participants.

Our Value of Humor

Laughing is also an important way to relate with one another.

Be Present and Engaged

Cell phone ringers off, be mindful of being fully present and listening.

Take Care of Yourself, Take Care of Each Other

Note restrooms, exits, other amenities. Ask that participants help one another when possible.