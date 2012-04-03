April Schedule Highlights

KAKM, Channel 7 television, is pleased to continue bringing quality programming to your home. In this month’s prime time lineup you will find new programming as well as some of your old favorites.

Conversations That Matter: Envisioning Racial Equity In Alaska. How do we, as a statewide community, engage in a difficult but respectful discussion about ace in Alaska?

Through an innovative project based on indigenous values and dialogue principles applied by the First Alaskans Institute, this program seeks to elevate the conversation about race and racism in Alaska and prompt ideas about possible solutions or racial inequality in the state

Home and Travel Auction: Join us for this year’s KAKM Home and Travel Auction and have a chance to bid on all kinds products and services for your home and yard, as well as fabulous trips and travel packages…over 100 items total. Whether for your home or your next adventure you will find it here!

Also this month, we are offering many other exciting programs such as:

THE TITANIC: 100TH ANNIVERSARY PROGRAMS: PBS will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the sinking of the Titanic, the deadliest peacetime maritime disaster in history, with three new programs scheduled for April 2012: SAVING THE TITANIC, TITANIC WITH LEN GOODMAN, and NOVA “Why Ships Sink,” which investigates the safety of cruise ships and questions whether passengers are safe at sea a century later. Each program provides a unique perspective on the April 14, 1912, disaster — from historical drama to science to personal stories of the effect of the tragedy on the descendants of those who perished and those who survived.

AMERICA REVEALED takes viewers on a four-hour journey high above the American landscape to reveal the country as never seen before. Technology expert and communications attorney Yul Kwon (winner of “Survivor: Cook Islands”) hosts this exciting new PBS series that travels through time, space and systems to reveal a nation of interdependent and intricately interwoven networks that feed and power the nation, produce millions of goods, transport people great distances and still come together to make America work.

Other April Highlights:





Masterpiece Classic: Great Expectations

Being Elmo: A Puppeteer's Journey

Independent Lends: Revenge Of The Electric Car

Masterpiece Classic: Birdsong

Art In The 21ST Century

Our Complete April Schedule:

