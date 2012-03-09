Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Video: United Way's Walk for Warmth

Alaska Public Media
Published March 9, 2012 at 2:00 PM AKST

Alaska Teen Media Institute's Kelsey Hernandez, Max Jungries and Mario Davis produced this video for United Way! Check it out:

United Way's Walk for Warmth from ATMI on Vimeo.

Together, United, warm-hearted citizens of all ages turned out on Saturday, Feb. 18, to take part in United Way's second annual Walk for Warmth to raise awareness and monies for at-risk families struggling to stay warm in these harsh winter months.

More information at: www.liveunitedanchorage.org
Programs