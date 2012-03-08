Photo Gallery: ART OUT at PNA

East Coast professional artists Sam Taylor and Rob Logan flew from Maine and Massachusetts to Alaska to facilitate ART OUT at PNA. ART OUT is an event where artists, teachers, students, and parents join together to make, see, talk, and do art! Together the community is creating an impressive village installation, Art Cards for trading, and a documentation journal.

From Pacific Northern Academy (Showing 19 of 283 items)

Artist Sam Taylor collaborates with the PNA community for ART OUT.

The PNA community works on a village installation as a part of ART OUT.

Artist Sam Taylor collaborates with the PNA community for ART OUT.

Ceramic houses created by the PNA Community.

ART OUT Clay Building workshop.

Artist Sam Taylor gives a wheel throwing demonstration during ART OUT.

PNA community collaborates to make, see, talk, and do art!

PNA community collaborates to make, see, talk, and do art!

Teachers and students creatively collaborate.

ART OUT village installation.

PNA community collaborates to make, see, talk, and do art!

Artist Rob Logan trades Art Cards with PNA students.

PNA student creating Art Cards for ART OUT.

PNA students work on their RT OUT houses.

Staging the ART OUT village installation at PNA.

The start of the installation...

PNA community memebers created this installation during ART OUT.

Artist Rob Logan and Sam Taylot collaborated with the PNA community to create this vi...

Complete ART OUT Village Installation.

Generated by Facebook Photo Fetcher